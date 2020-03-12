Marathon County Health Department addresses COVID-19 fears

Marathon County Public Health Officer Judy Burrows spoke with NewsChannel 7 Thursday to address concerns about COVID-19.

When asked why people seem more fearful of COVID-19 versus other widespread illnesses in recent years, Burrows explained, “#1- is this virus is new, and there's no vaccine for it. And we're learning about it with every new case that occurs, we're learning more about how the virus works and what it does and how it spread.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin had seven confirmed cases.

“It’s new and we're learning anytime that there's some unknowns that it seems to instill more fear. People have lots of experience with the flu. The flu comes every year. The flu morphs every year a little bit and, and so it’s what we're used to it. And the difference was COVID is it's new, and we're not used to it and we don't have all the answers. And I think that's what causes more fear in people,” she explained.

The CDC reports the following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, shortness of breath.

“I think it's important for people to remember, this virus is spread very much the same way that the flu spread and the same things that they do to prevent spread of flu are going to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

The CDC and Burrows explained if you believe you have coronavirus you need to call your health care provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

“We don't have an infinite capacity to test everybody. So our providers are being mindful of testing people who meet the criteria of being exposed to COVID,” she said.

Burrows explained the testing criteria includes a history of travel to impacted regions.

“Even in our country, like Seattle, certain areas of New York where we've seen a huge number of people being impacted,” she explained.

The CDC reports people are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.