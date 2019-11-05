Marathon County Health Board supports eliminating personal conviction waiver for immunizations

The Marathon County Board of Health voted Tuesday in support of eliminating the waiver for personal conviction for immunizations. The 7-1 vote would not affect anything at the county level, but rather inform local legislators of the county’s support.

Currently in Wisconsin, there are three type of immunization exemptions/waivers allowed for students and day care centers. They are: religious, medical and personal conviction waiver.

As of June 2019, Wisconsin is 1 of 16 states with personal convictions waiver. Wisconsin Assembly Bill 248 would eliminate the personal conviction exemption.

A draft resolution states Wisconsin’s percentage of students with religious and medical waivers have remained relatively constant over the past decade at less than 1%, but the percentage of students with a personal conviction waiver in Wisconsin increased from 1.2% during the 1997-98 school year to 4.6% during 2018-19.

