Marathon County Clerk will retire, board searches for replacement

The Marathon County board will discuss the retirement of Marathon County Clerk, Nan Kottke at Thursday's meeting. She'll retire next month after 48 years of service to the county.

The county will recommend the board appoint a clerk to fill the rest of her term until November 2020.

The County Clerk's Office is the chief election official and conducts all federal, state, county, local and school elections.

"The tentative plan right now is five candidate interviews have been scheduled. The hope is there is a candidate brought forward to fill the position immediately the day after Nan's retirement which is September 13th," explained Kurt Gibbs, Chair of the Marathon County Board.

They hope to move quickly to fill her position.