Marathon County COVID-19 proposed ordinance sent back to health committee

The Marathon County Executive Committee sent the proposed COVID-19 ordinance back to the Health and Human Services Committee Thursday.

The executive committee moved its meeting to a larger room in the courthouse, with another room for overflow to accommodate social distancing. Both were used Thursday as well as many people joining remotely either through phone or video conferencing. Public comment was suspended after the board's organizational meeting in April. The state relaxed some public meeting requirements due to the pandemic.

As board supervisor chair, Kurt Gibbs told NewsChannel 7 Tuesday, he recommended that the committee send the draft back to the health committee along with the letter they received from the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. He also recommended that it be sent to a workgroup developed by the Wisconsin Counties Association to review the draft and recommend best practices.

Gibbs said in the meeting the workgroup would take about a month to a month and a half to make a final review of the draft. The workgroup involves members from stakeholder groups such as business associations and health groups. He also urged that public comment would be necessary and should be arraigned for this proposal.

Joan Theurer, the county's health officer, told NewsChannel 7 that based on her observations of the meeting, there is an opportunity for public education about what powers the health department already has and the intent when they utilize that power. She said they do not use that power lightly.

One of the powers echoed in the draft that is also in state statute is the ability of the health officer to commission quarantine guards. The statute under the section regarding isolation and quarantining individuals states:

The local health officer shall employ as many persons as are necessary to execute his or her orders and properly guard any place if quarantine or other restrictions on communicable disease are violated or intent to violate is manifested. These persons shall be sworn in as quarantine guards, shall have police powers, and may use all necessary means to enforce the state laws for the prevention and control of communicable diseases, or the orders and rules of the department or any local health officer.

The executive committee also discussed whether it should forward a recommendation to the full board about either continuing, modifying, or stopping the suspension of some of county board rules, such as public comment and requiring county members to vote in person. Members mentioned that not all members are comfortable coming to meetings in person, while others would like to do that more. Several also mentioned public comment needed to become available in some form.

The committee also discussed whether it should recommend to the full board that the county's COVID-19 emergency order be extended. It is set to expire June 26. The committee voted unanimously to recommend to extend it until Dec. 31, 2020 largely due to financial and funding concerns caused by the pandemic.

The next meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled for July 1. The next meeting of the County Board is June 18. To see previous coverage from the county's position click here, and the business' concerns click here. To read the current draft, click here.

