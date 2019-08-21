Marathon County Administrator will retire in December, could receive nearly $9k

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday to discuss how to replace county employees.

Marathon County Administrator Brad Karger is retiring in December. The county will create a search committee for new administrator. According to the county website, Karger prepares the annual executive budget and its communication to the County Board. He coordinates and directs all administrative and management functions of county government, not otherwise vested by law in boards, commissions or other elected officers. By Statute, he appoints most of the members to various boards and commissions.

The county will also repay Karger nearly $9,000 he lost in wages when he was suspended for 30-days for attending Dylan Yang rally in July 2016. Yang was 15-years-old when he was arrested, and 16-years-old when he was convicted of fatally stabbing 13-year-old Isaiah Powell. The suspension occurred after the corporation council said someone approached a county board member saying they were upset with Karger's level of participation in the rally supporting Yang. An investigation was launched. Nearly 500 people participated in the march. At the time, Karger said Yang deserved to be punished, but that punishment should also include rehabilitation.

Now as Karger prepares to retire the Marathon County Board will decide if he should be paid for the lost wages.

"We do not feel that anything was done wrong however exposing the county to potential litigation costs because Brad has done such a good job since the suspension," explained Kurt Gibbs, Chair of the Marathon County Board.

"I'm just glad the whole issue has been resolved and put behind us before I retire so it is not anything I have to concern myself with," said Brad Karger, Marathon County Administrator.

The Marathon County Executive Committee wants to create a task force to help find a suitable replacement for Karger's position. They hope to fill the position by the time he retires.