Marathon County AOD Partnership brings in A&E star for addiction presentaion

The disease of addiction has an impact on not just the person suffering. We talked bout the fallout of it with A&E Intervention star, Jeff VanVonderen.

VanVonderen is the keynote speaker for an event hosted by the Marathon County AOD Partnership Thursday.

It's for anyone impacted by addiction and those who support them.

VanVonderen will cover topics including how to identify someone with an addiction, supporting without enabling and how to support families who are impacted by a loved one with an addiction.

The event is held at D.C. Everest Middle School from 6-8 p.m.

It's free to attend and walk-ins are welcome.

VanVonderen will also being paying a visit to Nicolet College in Rhinelander from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.