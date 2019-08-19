Marathon County 911 call center upgrading system to accept texts, photos and videos

The way to call an emergency into 911 has for a long time been a phone call. But, that's going to change in Marathon County.

"The advances in technology are all across everything we do in our daily lives," said Captain of Communications for the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, Bill Millhausen.

Starting in early 2020, country residents will be able to text, send photos or videos to report an emergency.

It's called Next Generation 911. Currently, it's in the final contract-negotiation phase, with a chosen vendor, to move to an IT-based system.

"All of the interfaces which will allow the photos, the video, all that, those will come after the initial framework is setup and live," added Capt. Millhausen.

The county has been working on the transition to Next Gen 911 for a couple years now.

"We're just kind of catching up to the times," Capt. Millhausen said.

But he said projects like these are large and very expensive.

"This money was allocated through the county. It was earmarked for this project, so it is coming from tax levy dollars," Capt. Millhausen explained.

But there are benefits on both sides.

"If people are in situations where maybe they don't have the best cellphone coverage, text messages are easier to get out than phone calls," Capt. Millhausen said. "Or if they're in a compromising situation where they can't make a voice call."

For law enforcement, it will improve communications with neighboring counties, make it easier to receive and transfer 911 calls and better prepare officers in the field.

"Just have a knowledge of what you're coming into. Right now we respond and something that's called in is one thing and sometimes when we get there it's far different," explained Capt. Millhausen.

All-in-all, the new system is a better way to fulfill their service to the community.

Although the federal government awarded nearly $3 million in grant funding to Wisconsin to upgrade 911 call centers to the Next Gen system, Marathon County is not eligible, since it was already in the transition process.