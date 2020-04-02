Marathon Co. nonessential stores asked to close; Stevens Point to issue cease and desist orders

Stevens Point will now issue cease-and-desist orders to businesses deemed nonessential under Governor Tony Evers' Safer-at-home order, according to mayor Mike Wiza. The decision Thursday comes in the wake of updated guidance from Evers' office regarding essential and nonessential businesses under the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also why the Marathon County Health Department asked craft stores like Hobby Lobby and Joann's Fabrics in Rib Mountain to close on Wednesday.

Hobby Lobby in Rib Mountain, April 2, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

The governor's executive order left many businesses open as essential, which has prompted questions to local health departments from residents concerned about which businesses were remaining open.

Cease-and-desist orders are now county-wide in Portage County, Wiza said, through the Portage County Health and Human Services Department, which did not respond to a request for comment.

"If you are providing supplies or staff or products for essential businesses or you are essential, you are allowed to remain open—but only for those essential services," Wiza said, explaining that he had consulted with local legislators and the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation. Businesses that have questions regarding their status as essential are asked to contact the WEDC to see if they are eligible for an essential designation.

If they do not or there’s potentially a gray area, we’re gonna be issuing a cease-and-desist order, meaning you must close your business until you can provide that WEDC designation," Wiza said. "And then you would be allowed to resume operations, but only under the WEDC guidelines for those essential services."

Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department told NewsChannel 7 that they have not issued any cease-and-desist orders, saying they were considered a last resort in the county.

"When we consider if those stores should be open or closed, we have to consider both aspects of those businesses, and it’s not always a black and white situation. Many times there are shades of grey in these decisions," Burrows said. "We would prefer to work with the businesses and talk about what options we might have to work through things with them."

One of those options include moving sales to online formats where possible, Burrows suggested.

"I know that's not something that can happen easily or quickly, but for businesses that have an option for online order, they can still maintain that function, and we hope that they do."

Other stores clarified as nonessential under updated guidance from the governor's office includes furniture, CBD, vaping and craft stores.

Under the governor's order issued March 24, residents are asked to stay at home outside of essential functions.

"The bottom line is, if you are out travelling as a citizen, and you are doing it for nonessential reasons, you shouldn’t be doing it and you need to stop," Wiza said.