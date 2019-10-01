Marathon Co. bomb squad responding to Superior bomb threat

The Mayor of Superior says Tower Avenue, outside Superior's new Fire Hall, is closed because of a "credible bomb threat".

In a Facebook post, Mayor Jim Paine says the state bomb squad is en route, and expects to clear the device in a few hours.

In a separate Facebook post, the Superior Police Department said it is "dealing with a possible homemade explosive device on the sidewalk."

The CBS station based in Duluth, KBJR, the Marathon County Bomb Squad is on its way to Superior.

