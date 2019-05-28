Marathon Co. approves Indigenous Peoples' Day

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors is now recognizing October 14th as Indigenous Peoples’ Day across Marathon County.

Ho Chunk Associate Justice Tricia Zunker says that this is an opportunity not only to support the indigenous people in Marathon County, but to have everyone in the community come together.

"What's been wonderful is to see that the indigenous people say that it is time for us to be recognized. It's just so heartwarming to see the greater community to embrace us," Zunker said.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is already recognized in the City of Wausau. The board says that Indigenous people’s day does not explicitly replace Columbus day, but it gives another option to celebrate.

For the celebration of the holiday, there will be a Powwow on October 12 and 13 at Wausau West. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

