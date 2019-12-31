Marathon Co. Humane Society rings in 2020 with an awesome 'Pawty'

When you think of the Humane Society, you don't really picture a 1920's theme gala with music and entertainment; but that’s how the Marathon County Humane Society decided to bring the New Year.

On Tuesday more than 200 pet lovers came together to ring in the new year while raising money for the organization. This is the third year the shelter has thrown their New Year ’s Eve Pawty at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center.

"We are a private organization so we rely only on donations. These fundraisers are how we want the community to come out and show up for us,” explained Lisa Leitermann who is the Executive Director for the Marathon County Humane Society. “It makes a big difference for the animals. We want people to come out and have a good time and the 1.400 animals we get every year depend on your support.

Through raffles, dancing, networking, food, and drinks the organization hoped to raise funds for the upcoming year. At midnight there was a balloon drop over the dance floor.

The event was emceed by NewsChannel 7’s Sports Director, Reece Van Haaften. NewsChannel 7 was also a proud sponsor of this year’s event.