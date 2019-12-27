Marathon Co. Highway Dept. brining roads, reducing salt use and preparing for winter system

Saturday's weather system is expected to be wet and messy. Highway maintenance crews were out Friday to prepare roads for potentially icy conditions.

Marathon County had five trucks out anti-icing Friday, with the expectation of having 35 people out Saturday. The crews used a brine of mostly water, some salt, and an organic matter called AMP.

John Bangart, the department's maintenance supervisor said the brine acts as an anti-icing agent as well as a deicing agent.

"Hopefully we can get all of the state roads covered and part of our busier county roads and that usually helps in an ice storm that don't bond quite as fast at the surface," Bangart said.

Marathon County got a new brine making system two years ago, though the county has been making and using brine for 20 years. Bangart said brine helps save taxpayer money by using less salt, efficiently treats roads to maintain safety, and it helps reduce the environmental impact of the road treatment because most of the mix is water.

They used about 17,000 gallons of the mix on Friday alone. Last year about a million gallons were used to treat the roads.

Saturday, he said crews will salt and brine the roads, though they will monitor conditions if plowing is needed as well.