Marathon Co. Corrections Officer receives Lifesaving Medal for helping elderly man who fell

A Marathon County corrections officer is getting some much-deserved recognition.

Sheriff Scott Parks says Officer Sheng Lao was headed home from work when she saw an elderly man lying in his driveway. Lao stopped her car, got out and found him unconscious and bleeding from the head. He had hit a retaining wall in fall.

Lao administered a sternum rub to bring him back to consciousness, put a cloth on the bleeding, and called 911. The elderly man is going to be OK and Officer Lao has been awarded the sheriff's office Lifesaving Medal, but like so many heroes, Lao says she was just doing her job.

"She doesn't look for a lot of attention or fanfare. What she does, she just likes to go out there and do her job. And, she had indicated that her efforts on that particular day was something that she would do based on her ability, skills, and training provided to her. But, it also comes from the heart that she has," Sheriff Parks said.

Lao didn't think it was a big deal and didn't want to talk with us on camera. We also reached out to the man she saved who preferred not to talk, either.

