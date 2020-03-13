Marathon Co. Courthouse will remain open, operations inside may change

The Marathon County Courthouse will remain open as concerns over the Coronavirus spread, but procedures within may change.

According to a news release, officials said some of those changes could be social distancing, use of hand sanitizers, and similarly recommended health practices.

Essential court cases and emergency cases will be given priority scheduling. Non-essential court cases may be rescheduled.

Officials the modified court operations will continue for the next 60 days.

More details are expected to be released next week.