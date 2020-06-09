Marathon Co. COVID-19 ordinance drafted to not be like state's Safer at Home order

Wisconsin has been left without a statewide pandemic plan for nearly four weeks after the state Supreme Court threw out the Safer at Home order extension May 13. That means mitigating the spread of COVID-19 was in the hands of individual counties and municipalities.

Marathon County has not had any rules in place since the order was disbanded but has been in the process of creating an ordinance. For those who have not been monitoring public meetings, Tuesday morning, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce alerted businesses and subscribers through an email. President and CEO, David Eckmann, in short, said the chamber was not supportive of the draft as it is currently written.

Dear members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce,

I’m taking the opportunity to reach out to you to provide you with an urgent update on a potential COVID-19 enforcement ordinance that Marathon County Government and Marathon County Public Health Department have developed and are in a process of moving through towards approval.

On May 27, myself and several board members met with Marathon County Government leaders and the Marathon County Health Officer to discuss the possibility of a county-wide COVID-19 enforcement ordinance. Without having specific language, our chamber contingent felt the dialogue went well leaving that meeting.

On June 1, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce received a draft of the county COVID-19 ordinance. A small group of board members reviewed the draft ordinance provided by the county. While the draft ordinance initially met the spirit of our prior conversation, we found the draft COVID-19 ordinance, as it is written, to be unacceptable and that we would not support it.

On June 3, an email was sent to county government leadership letting them know that we could not support this ordinance as written and that we would take to a full board of directors meeting for discussion on June 4. On the afternoon of June 3, Marathon County Government moved the draft COVID-19 ordinance through its first process towards approval when the Health and Human Services Committee passed the draft for consideration, which now moves the Marathon County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee, on Thursday, June 11.

On June 4 at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting, the Board of Directors, through a formal motion, agreed that the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will not support the draft COVID-19 ordinance as written because of ambiguous language that allowed for too much subjectivity on decision making, possible legal issues, and that the ordinance deserves to see the light of day – greater transparency in the ordinance making process. A formal letter stating our position was conveyed to the county asking for an additional face to face meeting and public hearing on this ordinance. We continue to dialogue with county leadership on this topic.

As a member of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, it is important that you are aware of the county’s effort to create an ordinance and its potential impact on you, your family, your business organizations and your employees. Please click here to review the draft ordinance.

We encourage you to reach out via phone or email to the members of the county's Executive Committee to express your concern over the ordinance's potential negative impact on your organization.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the chamber and Eckmann, but Eckmann was not available Tuesday for further questions.

Kurt Gibbs, Marathon County Board of Supervisors chair, said there is misinformation going around about the draft, and he emphasized that it is still a draft and can be changed. He explained some of the concern and confusion is tied to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling.

“Clearly the health officer has some powers that are in state statute, but the supreme court ruling basically put some question marks on that,” he said.

Wisconsin Statute § 252 provides some pretty broad authority for local health officers to mitigate communicable diseases, like COVID-19. Given the court's ruling, Gibbs said the Marathon County Board of Health determined in a meeting that an ordinance should be drafted to ensure the health officer had full authority to mitigate the spread with this specific virus, including the potential to issue orders.

If the health officer were to issue an order, Gibbs explained, she could not make the violations of that order criminal; it also had to be backed up by an ordinance that was approved by the elected body. Gibbs urged, there is no plan for the health officer to issue any orders, but the ordinance would give her that ability should a widespread outbreak in the county happen.

“Discussion centered around how do we keep the citizens of Marathon County safe and it also was clear that we did not want an ordinance that was modeled after the Safer at Home Rule,” Gibbs said.

By that, he means they do not want to make a blanket order that does not allow businesses, organizations, or individuals that are taking the proper precautions and safety recommendations to be open and functioning. What it would allow is the health officer to enforce scientific best practices and CDC recommendations for those entities and people who refuse to comply with the guidelines.

"When somebody wants to ignore the CDC guidelines, along with endangering other individuals through community spread, there is the ability or was the ability in the draft ordinance for the health officer to use the powers that are provided in state statute," he said.

Among the actions considered violations in the current draft includes interference with a COVID-19 investigation by means of lying or knowingly preventing an investigation from happening properly, and if an entity or person is not compliant with an order from the health officer. If these violations happen and are not corrected after initial attempts by the health department to get them to comply, that entity or person could be subject to a fine between $100-25,000, a court-imposed forfeiture, a court-ordered injunction or restraining order, and/or suspension of any license or permit issued by the health department.

When it comes to the dollar amounts for the citations, Gibbs said that was recommended by the county's corporation counsel and would be issued on a case by case basis, with an individual likely not to see the maximum penalty or a large business to see the minimum penalty. The thought is that if the penalty is too minimal for large companies, in particular, the citation could be issued and it not be an incentive to correct the action.

"You don't draft ordinances or regulations to effectuate or intimidate people because as a general rule, I would say 99.9% of all businesses and citizens want to do what is right," Gibbs urged, saying he is not anticipating much enforcement because he expects people and entities to largely voluntarily comply.

“The health officer made a comment in a discussion. ‘What would be different today if this ordinance were in place?’ And the answer to that question was simply, ‘nothing,’” he recalled.

Testing, contact tracing, quarantining and isolating individuals, and other mitigation tactics determined by scientific best practices will continue to happen. The ordinance, however, could allow the health officer to order businesses that are scientifically traced to an outbreak or case to do certain disinfecting, make changes to the workspace, or to close for a particular time. It could also call for the cancelation of large public gatherings.

The draft was approved by the board of health and sent to the Health and Human Services Committee, where it was also approved. It is on the agenda for the Executive Committee on Thursday. Gibbs said he and others who have worked on it plan to recommend that it go to a workgroup developed by the Wisconsin Counties Association to help counties that are putting together ordinances of this kind after the supreme court's ruling.

Gibbs learned about the group in a meeting with the association Monday which includes members from the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the restaurant association, Wisconsin Health Officers, legal representation from WCA as well as members from WCA so best practices, scientific recommendations, and considerations from stakeholder groups can come together when looking at these ordinances.

He said if that recommendation goes through the Executive Committee, it will review it and potentially make changes. If changes are made, it would go back to the board of health and start the process over again.

Gibbs said the chamber and others were included in conversations about the ordinance early on and both Gibbs and Eckmann in his email indicated that it was a good discussion. Monday following the WCA meeting, Gibbs met with corporation counsel, the health officer, county administrator, sheriff, and chamber to talk about the good and bad pieces of the ordinance.

As noted in the email, legal issues are part of the concern from the chamber. Gibbs said one of their concerns specifically, was about the definition of a "cluster." In the draft as it is currently written, it "means an aggregation of cases in a given area over a particular period. 1) In a business or other entity, a cluster would be deemed to have occurred if cases were epidemiological linked to the business or other entity."

Gibbs explained it is difficult to define a cluster because it is different for every entity and it is fact-based upon that entity.

Another challenge is that the county has not had public education about the draft or comment. Gibbs said in its April organizational meeting, the board of health chose to opt-out of its public comment due to challenges remote and virtual meetings pose. Gibbs urged, it is necessary to educate the public about the ordinance and allow them to comment on it, which he wants to be available after the WCA reviews it and makes further recommendations.