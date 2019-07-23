Marathon Co. Board denies motion, keeps June as Pride Month

After hours of debate Tuesday night, the Marathon County board denied a motion to reconsider the June Pride Month resolution the board passed in June.

Dozens of community members filled the meeting, after one board member had asked the committee to reconsider the resolution. According to the agenda, that board member was Gary Beastrom, who had voted for the resolution during the previous meeting.

In June, the board passed the resolution 20-15. Hours before that meeting, a substitute resolution was proposed by the County Board Chair, Kurt Gibbs, to declare the month of June as “Diversity and Inclusivity Month,” instead of “Pride Month.” After several rounds of debates and motions, Gibbs substitute resolution was eventually rejected.

After Tuesday's meeting, they vote 20-17 to keep June Pride Month in Marathon County