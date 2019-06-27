Marathon City intersection shut down to clean up bear bait spill

The intersection of Main Street and 4th Street in the Village of Marathon City was shut down for about a half hour Thursday after a 55-gallon container of bear bait spilled into the intersection.

Village Administrator Andy Kurtz tells NewsChannel 7 the container fell off a truck just before 2 p.m. and emergency crews were paged to respond because they did not know what was inside.

When the driver of the truck was contacted, responders learned it was a sweet, sticky mixture of food used to bait bears for hunting.

The mixture was washed off of the road and the intersection reopened around 2:30 p.m.

