Maple Grove celebrates 50 years of tapping trees for sap

Maple Grove Elementary school is celebrating a sweet anniversary.

For the 50th year, the first grade class at the “Little Red Schoolhouse” is tapping the Maple Trees in the Maple Grove School Forest for sap that will be used to make delicious maple syrup.

“They look forward to it every year,” explained 1st grade teacher Shanna Thorson. “Coming in as kindergartners, it’s the first thing they talk about.”

It’s a hands-on learning process for the class of 14, each having the opportunity to tap two trees with the help of school faculty.

“They get to see it as we’re tapping, they get to watch the sap run from the tree,” Thorson said. “Then, they’ll get to watch as it gets cooked and processed.”

Thorson says that process could begin as early as next week because the trees are flowing very well. Once cooked, the students then get to watch it bottled and canned before getting to try it first-hand with their mothers and grandparents at the class’ annual Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast.

“I like tasting it,” explained first grader Olive Primm when asked about what her favorite part of the tree-tapping process is.

“It tastes good,” echoed her classmate, Mason Hirn.

A sweet reward for all their hard work.