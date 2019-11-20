UPDATE: Maple Grove School remains at risk for closure

On Wednesday, the Merrill Area Public School District discussed whether to close Maple Grove school. The small elementary school, with roughly 85 students, has seen a lot of support from the community following the district's announcement to potentially close and relocate students and staff.

Several community members, teachers and students attended the school board meeting Wednesday to express their concerns with the idea. The district says due to enrollment dropping across the district, it’s important the board takes a close look at ways to save money.

“We are losing students every year,” stated Merrill Area Public School District Director of Finance, Brian Dasher “We lose about $500,000 in revenue authority because of that. Declining enrollment is a fact of life that we are going to have to face. And, that means we are going to have an increase in space that we won’t need in our buildings. We will have to adapt to that in the next 10 years.”

Potentially closing Maple Grove is only the first discussion in many more to come in an effort to adapt to the change in the school's population. Dasher says the budget cuts will have to come from somewhere, meanwhile several people at the meeting wanted to make sure no cuts are made to Maple Grove.

“If you close Maple Grove, you will lose substantial enrollment,” said one person who spoke during the meeting.

The meeting was supposed to be held at the district headquarters, but due to the amount of people attending, the fire department asked the meeting to be relocated to Merrill High School.

“You will lose its property and its assets if you close the school,” explained Peter Wade Fromm with the Maple Grove Foundation. “I advise you to take advantage of the school and make it work for you, which it has done in the past.”

The board plans to take a closer look at finances and their options during their next meeting in December. The school district plans to hold a public question and answer session on January 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Merrill High School. More details will be released then.