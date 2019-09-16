Many parents getting it wrong when it comes to child restraint devices

Car crashes are the number one killer of children 1 to 12 years old in the United States. Contributing to this stat is the fact that 3 our of 4 car seats are not used correctly.

During this week's Child Passenger Safety Week, child safety advocates are raising awareness for all parents and caregivers about correctly using child restraints in cars.

Sarah Tilton, a certified child passenger safety instructor and technician, joined the Deep Bench on Monday to talk about what the dangers and what parents can do as a precaution.

Tilton said it starts with picking the right car seat.

"Picking the right car seat can be very frustrating for a family. In fact, recent Volvo research shows that 92% of families find it very overwhelming when they're researching child safety products."

She said three suggestions for picking the right car seat include looking for the car seat that fits your child, such as, is it appropriate for their age, weight and height? Also, pick a car seat that fits in your vehicle, so you can get a proper installation. Finally, pick a car seat that includes features that are easy for you to use, each and every time.

Since most car seats are used incorrectly, Tilton said it's crucial to make sure they're installed properly and that you're double checking.

"The first thing you want to do is make sure you're reading those manuals that come with the car seat and with the vehicle, you're getting that firm installation. Whether you are choosing to install the car seat with the vehicle seat belt or the latch system, typically you only want to use one or the other," Tilton added.

The seat belt or latch should not move more than 1 inch left to right or front to back.

According to a recent study from Volvo Car USA, less than half of parents are regularly checking the boxes on essential safety measures once they have a seat.

- Only 35% of parents check the car seat expiration date

- 50% of parents check to see if a child has outgrown the seat

- Only 35% remove a child’s coat before putting them in the seat

For more information and resources, visit VolvoCars.com