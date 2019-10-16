Manufacturing Jobs in High Demand

A pair of schools are looking to meet the demand for manufacturing workers.

At Fox Valley Technical College, over 70 regional manufacturers attended a job fair, offering a wide variety of manufacturing jobs. Casey Sattler of Miller Electric says the market is very competitive and the number of people coming into the trade is low.

Meanwhile at Kaukauna High School, students are given the chance to try out different types of manufacturing before heading off to college. High School Senior Justin King, says just having the opportunity to take classes helps give him a head-start.

The high school was awarded for their excellence in their program. It is only one of eight schools in the country to receive such an award.