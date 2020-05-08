Man's body found at scene of Adams County wildfire

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has identified a body found at the scene of a wildfire as Robert Hoffman, 73, of Coloma.

Investigators said they responded to the report of a wildfire in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Town of Richfield on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release, during suppression efforts Hoffman's body was found within the consumed/burnt area of the fire.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

The incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division.

Adams, Plainfield, Village of Westfield, Springfield and Newton Fire Departments along with Waushara County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

