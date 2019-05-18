Manitowoc man found dead during explosives investigation

UPDATE 5/20:

A 49-year-old Manitowoc man was found dead in a home following a standoff and explosives investigation, police say.

The man was identified as Antonio Lujan.

An autopsy was conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The Manitowoc County Coroner's Office says the forensic pathologist did not find any "significant external or internal trauma." Toxicology results are pending.

On May 17, at about 11:39 p.m., police received a report from a woman that her ex-boyfriend was threatening her and violating a restraining order. The woman was at the police department when she received a call that the ex-boyfriend may have thrown an explosive device in front of her home on Raton Court.

Police went to the ex-boyfriend's home in the 1000 block of S. 25th St. They saw him leave a vehicle and run inside the home. He barricaded himself inside.

The vehicle matched the description of the car seen fleeing Raton Court after the explosion.

Police say evidence of an explosion was found in the road in front of the Raton Court home.

A perimeter was set up in the area of 1000 block of S. 25 St. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but a standoff continued for several hours.

The Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

Officers got a search warrant for the S. 25th St home. They attempted to enter at about 10 a.m. Saturday. They came upon "suspicious wiring" and that delayed entry.

Once investigators could safely get inside, they swept the home and found Antonio Lujan dead in a bedroom.

The Manitowoc County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

The ATF helped with processing the scene.

If you have information, call Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551.

****************************************************

INITIAL REPORT:

The 1000 block of South 25th Street is closed indefinitely after an incident possibly involving an improvised explosive device.

Police said Friday night just after 11:30 p.m, a woman called about her ex-boyfriend making threats. While at the police station, the woman received a call stating the woman’s ex-boyfriend may have thrown some sort of flammable/explosive device in front of her home on the south side of Manitowoc.

Manitowoc County SOS Team had a perimeter set up in the 1000 Block of S. 25th St. for about 12 hours. The Brown / Outagamie County Bomb Squad, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Manitowoc Fire Department were also on scene.

Neighbors tell us they heard at least two explosions while police were on scene.

Two bomb squad robots could be seen going in and out of the house.

"They went into the back of the house and made entrance...tow of the guys went in and retreated out the back and we heard this big loud explosion. You could hear it blocks away," said Alicia Trejo, who was among the neighbors watching the scene. "After that they started shooting out the windows in the house."

Neighbors who live on that block say they lost power for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551. They may also call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 and can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.