Manhole cover artwork

The Neenah Foundry and local businesses are helping sponsor an art project that will help brighten the days of those who are walking around downtown Neenah.

It's part of an initiative called "Neenah Artworks: Uncovered."

Artists put 3D, painted and carved designs on 18 covers total. The idea is to highlight the long history that Neenah Foundry shares in the community.

"We came together and decided to feature something that would create a little community pride, feature some of the awesome artists we have in the Valley area," said Sara Hanneman, Assistant Executive Director of Future Neenah, Inc.

Art that is chosen can be seen in businesses like Uncorked, Radiance Spa, Lyons Books and many more, all located on Wisconsin Avenue and Commercial Street.