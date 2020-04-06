Mandatory COVID-19 test texts are a scam

The coronavirus outbreak has been big business for scammers. First, it was fake masks, then fake government grants, and now it’s fake COVID-19 tests.

(Photo: Pixabay)

In the past few days, BBB Scam Tracker has gotten numerous reports of phony text messages claiming to be from a government agency.

Here's how the scam works:

You get a text message that looks like it comes from the US federal government. Scammers impersonate the US Department of Health and Human Services and tell you that you must take a "mandatory online COVID-19 test" and has a link to a website.

Susan Bach, northeast Wisconsin regional director for the Better Business Buerau out of Appleton joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday. She said there is no online test for coronavirus and government agencies do not typically communicate through text messages.

Also it's very important to ignore instructions to text "STOP" or "NO" to prevent future texts. This is a common ploy by scammers to confirm they have a real, active phone number.

If you think your text message is real, be sure it's directing to a web address like "agency.gov" or “agency.ca,” not "agency.otherwebsite.com."

Be sure to do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists. Find contact info on your own and call them to be sure the person you’ve heard from is legitimate.

For more consumer tips regarding COVID-19, visit BBB.org/Coronavirus

For more business tips, see BBB.org/Covid

You can take a look at the current scams and report one by going to BBB.org/ScamTracker