Manawa man arrested on multiple counts of child sex assault

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child, according to Manawa Police.

Alex M. Kasper was arrested after an investigation involving multiple departments.

Kasper has been charged with three counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Intercourse with Person under 12, and three counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under age of 13.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Manawa Police were called to a child advocacy center in September 2019. An eight-year-old girl said she had been sexually assaulted by Kasper at her home.

The victim stated that Kasper "like hypnotized me that it was a fun game and it was okay to do it," reads the complaint.

"He told me if I ever tell anyone that he would punch me in the face and if I don't tell anyone, he will give me anything I want like money," the girl stated.

A 13-year-old girl also reported that Kasper had assaulted her. "I know it happened a couple of times, but sometimes I'd black out because I was scared," the girl said.

She remembered a time when she was younger and Kasper assaulted her at her grandparents' home in Weyauwega.

Police spoke with Kasper. He told them that he didn't "want to be a sex offender." He did admit that he had some "interactions" with one of the girls, according to the complaint. He said he had apologized to her.

Manawa Police learned another victim had filed a police report with officials in Minnesota in 2014. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted by Kasper in 2011 when she was five years old. Kasper would have been 10 years old at the time.

Waupaca County court records show Kasper appeared in court March 6. The court ordered a $25,000 cash bond.

Manawa Police say there could be more victims in Waupaca County. The investigation is ongoing. If you have information, contact Manawa Police at 920-596-3390.