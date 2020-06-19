Managing bills if you're facing a financial crunch

According to a recent Gallop Poll, nearly one in three Americans have experienced a temporary layoff, permanent job loss, reduction in hours, or reduction of income as a result of the pandemic. Although the health of our loved ones is the priority. The financial health of our families is also a serious concern for many. Newschannel 7’s Holly Chilsen spoke to a financial health leader for Wells Fargo on what to do if you're suddenly facing a financial crunch.

Darlene Goins, a financial health leader for Wells Fargo, says you should get a full picture of your financials, including all savings, 401K and home equity. You can also look to cities for cash grants of relief money, or nonprofits providing zero-interest loans that can bridge a gap if you’re waiting for unemployment benefits to kick in. She recommends looking into Yellow Ribbon Network and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling .