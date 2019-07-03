Man who crashed into postal truck after police chase charged with multiple felonies

The man who led Wausau police on a chase through the city, ending with a crash into a U.S Postal Service vehicle on Kickbush Street Tuesday was charged with multiple drug felonies and fleeing an officer in Marathon County court Wednesday afternoon.

William J. Terry, 39, of Wausau, was arrested after a short pursuit spanning several blocks on Wausau's east side.

According to court documents, just before Noon Wednesday, Marathon County dispatch issued a notice over radio that a man with multiple warrants fled from sheriff's deputies at the Marathon County Courthouse in a blue truck.

Moments later a Wausau Police officer encountered the blue truck, driven by Terry, at the intersection of Forest Street and Grand Avenue. The officer witnessed the truck run a stop sign at a high speed and the officer began pursuit with lights and sirens on.

The truck continued fleeing the officer at speeds higher than 50 miles per hour on residential streets. The truck hit a curb, blowing out its front driver's side tire near the intersection of Plumer Street and Battery Street.

The pursuit ended when the truck crashed into the back of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle on the 600 block of Kickbush Street. Terry exited the vehicle and ran from officers, eventually getting arrested in a driveway on the 600 block of Plumer Street.

At the scene Terry complained he was in pain and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. On the way to the hospital an officer observed Terry appearing impaired, with red eyes, slurring his speech, and repeating himself over and over again.

Once medically cleared Terry was transported to the Marathon County Jail where a strip search yielded more than five grams of heroin and marijuana concealed inside Terry. The blue truck was also searched. Officers found a large quantity of MDMA pills and marijuana.

Terry is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver other controlled substances, fleeing an officer and possession of marijuana.

A Marathon County judge set a $10,000 cash bond. Terry is due back in court July 10 for a preliminary hearing.

