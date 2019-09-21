Man suspected of shooting Chicago cop captured

Chicago police say a man believed to be the suspect in the shooting and wounding of an officer has been shot and captured.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) tweeted Saturday that officers apprehended a "person of interest" believed to be 45-year-old Michael Blackman following an armed encounter with officers and a daylong manhunt. Guglielmi says the individual was shot by police and no officers were injured.

Guglielmi says Blackman is suspected of shooting and wounding a police officer on Saturday morning, as well as being the bicyclist suspected of shooting a woman near downtown earlier this week. Blackman hasn't been charged in either shooting.

The wounded officer, whose name hasn't been released, underwent surgery and is hospitalized in stable condition. The woman, who was shot in the back, also is hospitalized.