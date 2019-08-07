$300K bond set for man who threatened to kill police, had AK-47 and bullet proof vest

The 29-year-old man suspected of threatening to kill several police officers made his initial appearance in Portage County Court on Wednesday.

According to the District Attorney, David Tejeda was arrested on August 2nd and will remain in Portage County Jail on a $300,000 cash bond.

During the probable cause hearing, NewsChannel 7 learned that Tejeda is believed to have sent threats about killing police officers to his ex-girlfriend through a private message on Instagram.

On Friday when Tejeda went into a Kwik Trip location to buy a case of beer, his ex told police she was sent a photo of an officer at the location along with messages saying he was going to kill that officer and several other people.

"The defendant had made statements saying I quote ‘I dare you to call the cops. I hate law enforcement officers. It's going to end with several people dead including me. I have a bulletproof vest and an AK-47 locked and loaded.” stated Portage County District Attorney, Louis Molepske.

Tejeda ex-girlfriend called the Kwik Trip store to inform them and the clerk handed the phone to the officers. Tejeda was later pulled over by police for a high-risk traffic stop and he was arrested on site. During the investigation, police recovered an AK-47, ammunition and ballistic vest at his home. Because Tejeda is a convicted felon from a previous incident, it’s against the law to have any firearm or body armor.

The District Attorney asked the court to set a $500,000 cash bond due to the severity of the crime, but Tejeda’s attorney argued that was an obsessive amount and that Tejeda has family in Stevens Point and a job that wouldn’t make him a flight risk.

The 29-year old could face several felony charges for having a firearm, making threats towards law enforcement and procession of body armor after being convicted of a violent felony.

Tejeda is expected to be formally charged on August 26.