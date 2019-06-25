DOJ: Man shot by Neenah police officer had a knife

The Department of Justice confirms the man who was shot and killed by a Neenah police officer Tuesday afternoon was armed with a knife.

Police block off the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tayco Street in Menasha on June 25, 2019 (WBAY photo)

The shooting happened at about 1 o'clock at Butte des Morts View Apartments on the 900-block of Tayco Street in Menasha.

Neenah and Menasha police were serving a search warrant during an investigation into internet crimes against children.

The Department of Justice says the man, who was the subject of that investigation, confronted officers.

Officers began life-saving efforts after he was shot, but he died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital. No one else was hurt in the confrontation.

Many people who live in the apartment complex say the incident is shocking.

"Surprising is pretty much how I feel, like it's, I mean, to walk all the way back here, but I feel bad for the situation that had to happen here. Like, it's pretty scummy, in my opinion," Devon Renner expressed.

The man's name hasn't been made public.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation, which is required by law any time a law enforcement officer is involved in a fatal shooting.

The Neenah officer was put on administrative leave, which is also routine.

Menasha police are asking people to avoid the area on Tayco Street.

A few tenants in the apartment complex told us they were still being kept away Tuesday night and are wondering when they'll be allowed to return to their homes.

