Man shot by deputy in Lincoln County facing federal gun charges

Daniel Boldt, 46, is facing federal charges for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The federal indictment alleges that on Aug. 24, 2019, he possessed a .22 caliber rifle, a .32 caliber revolver, a .22 caliber pistol, a 12 gauge shotgun, a 9mm pistol, and .22 caliber ammunition.

According to a press release Boldt was wanted by law enforcement following a domestic related incident. Lincoln County Deputy Travis Watruba pulled over Boldt's vehicle on State Highway 64 in the Town of Scott when Boldt allegedly opened his door and showed a weapon.

Watruba fired his gun, hitting Boldt, who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He was later released into police custody.

Boldt has been charged in Lincoln County with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse modifiers.

Watruba, who has worked 13 years in law enforcement, is on paid administrative leave per state policy, while the incident is being investigated by the state. Watruba was not injured in the incident.

If convicted, Boldt faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow is handling the prosecution.