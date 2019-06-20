Man sentenced to prison for stabbing teen in eye

The man that stabbed a teenage girl in the eye in April 2016 will spend five years in prison followed by eight years extended supervision.

In March a jury found Kenneth Giles guilty of child abuse, aggravated battery and first-degree reckless injury. Giles was sentenced Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, officers responded to a home on May Street around 11 p.m. on April 29, 2016 for a girl that had been stabbed. According to documents, victim had minimal bleeding, but still had the weapon, described as a buck knife in her eye.

Giles was interviewed by police and stated did not know why he would do such a thing. He told investigators he was “so drunk”, and believed he threw a beer bottle at the girl. According to court documents, Giles had a preliminary breath alcohol level of .2.

The girl was treated at a Madison hospital, but lost her eye following the incident.

Online court records show she is seeking restitution.

