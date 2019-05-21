Man pulled from Sugar Camp lake dies at area hospital

A 73-year-old man has died after falling into Jennie Webber Lake in Sugar Camp. It happened Monday evening.

Investigators said the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting someone may have fallen into the lake around 7 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, deputies observed a submerged boat and something floating in the water. The deputies with the help of a citizen were able to get to the area of the boat and remove an the man from the lake.

Investigators said man, identified by them as Thomas Lambert, 73, of Rhinelander died at an area hospital. Lambert's cause of death is still under investigation.

Oneida County Deputies along with the Oneida County Public Safety Dive Team, Oneida County Ambulance, Sugar Camp Fire Department and First Responders, Newbold Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office were all involved with the call.

