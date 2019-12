The Man of Honor Society will be giving Christmas hams to Veterans Saturday, Dec. 7. It's the 12th year the organization will host the giveaway.

Hundreds hams will be donated starting at 9 a.m. until gone, at the VFW located at 388 River Drive in Wausau.

To qualify you must show proof of service such as Military I.D., DD Form 214 or VA I.D. card.

The organization is made up of U.S. Military Veterans, active duty, and reserve.