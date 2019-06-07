Man of Honor Society overcomes challenges of road construction

The Man of Honor Society of Marathon County raises money to help veterans of all ages in emergency situations. While they host a summer event every year, they're facing a new challenge this year.

At noon on Friday, the 2019 Man of Honor Society-Marathon County chapter's summer event officially kicked off at The Eagles Club in Wausau. The weekend will feature food, raffles, live music, and a 100-mile motorcycle ride on Saturday morning.

"Last year we had 170 bikes,” said Dan Rigney, vice president of the Man of Honor Society-Marathon County chapter. “We have people come from Illinois, come from Minnesota, come from Iowa, just to join our ride."

It's the 15th anniversary of the event, no small milestone for any non-profit.

Rigney adds, "It's 15 years of veterans helping veterans, is how we look at it."

Construction on Thomas Street cuts off one main route to get to the event, but a five minute detour around the construction via Stewart Avenue solves that problem.

"Our chief concern is that the construction is going to scare people off,” said Rigney. “We want to remind people this is considered local traffic."

The event is expected to draw thousands over the course of the weekend, and for many veterans, the biggest reason is the ability to reconnect with others who have gone through similar highs and lows.

"You know veterans understand veterans, what they went through,” said Jim Engleson, Man of Honor Society member. “A lot of times it's just sitting down and listening to somebody talk that may have issues and you can try and help them out."

"It's that camaraderie,” explained Rigney. “To be able to have that brotherhood again that you lose when you get out of the military, it's something that is very well worth it."

The event is free for the public to attend throughout the weekend. All proceeds go to help veterans in emergency situations.