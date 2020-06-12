Man of Honor Society continues with fundraiser despite the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many events around the area, but the Man of Honor Society wanted to continue its tradition of helping veterans when those vets need help the most.

17th Annual Man of Honor Society fundraiser. 6-12-20.

“It’s a close knit community,” said Man of Honor Society fundraiser volunteer Wesley Latimer.

'Veterans helping veterans.' The Man of Honor Society wasn’t going to stray from that motto even during a pandemic.

“When restrictions were released, we contacted the Marathon County Health Department and the city of Wausau and everything (to) make sure that we were within codes. They said we were OK, so we said ‘OK.' Veterans are going to need money more than ever now,” said Man of Honor Society vice president Dan Rigney.

Rigney said that the event normally raises around $100,000. This year he expects to raise at least $75,000. All of it going to help vets in need.

“Somebody that’s about to get evicted, have their utilities shut off, their power, whatever,” said Rigney. “They contact us. (They) fill out a funds request. It goes through our little approval process.”

Once approved, Rigney said they get the money to veterans quickly.

“We think that there is going to be a lot more veterans out of work that might need that work assistance, house assistance, electricity assistance,” said Rigney.

All for a good cause.

“It opens my heart up. It feels really good inside because I’m giving back,” said Latimer.

If you want to support the Man of Honor Society. The events go from noon-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.