Man of Honor Society Ride held throughout Marathon Co.

On Saturday more than 200 bikers participated in the 15th annual Man of Honor Society Ride held throughout Marathon County.

Kicking off at 11 a.m. motorcyclist traveled through multiple cities making several stops along the way to raise money to support Wisconsin Veterans. The ride started at Mountain Edge Bar in Wausau and went through Mosinee, Hatley, and Weston ending back in Wausau.

“This is always so exciting,” said Mary Mulder who organizes the fundraiser every year. “We had beautiful weather this year.”

All of the proceeds raised through silent auctions and raffles will be used to support wheelchair ramps, travel expenses and many other needs for veterans in Wisconsin.

Organizers tell NewsChannel 7, this year had one of the largest participation turnouts.