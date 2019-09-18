Man living in US illegally, accused of paying 15-year-old $50 for sex

A 20-year-old Birnamwood man, living in the U.S. illegally has been charged with having sex with four underage girls, including an incident where he allegedly paid a 15-year-old $50 for sex.

Hobil Bravo Perez is in the Shawano County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

An investigation began Sept. 6.

He's charged with six felonies including child enticement, child enticement - prostitution, trafficking of child and child sexual assault.

Court documents state Bravo Perez communicated with the girls on Facebook and SnapChat.

The alleged victims are ages 12 to 15 years.

NewsChannel 7’s Emily Davies covering the investigation and will have more information as it is released.

