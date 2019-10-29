Man killed, teen injured in Oneida Co. Crash

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead, and a teenager is injured after a car went off the road and hit a tree.

The Sheriff's Office says it responded to County Highway B, Near Meister Stockley Road around 7:30 this morning.

The 16-year-old driver called 911 and said she went off the road, hitting a tree, injuring her head and foot in the process.

The Sheriff's Office says a second 911 call reported the car had hit a man.

Sheriff's Deputies say the man died at the scene. He's not being identified until his family is notified. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the accident.