Man killed in snowmobile accident in Langlade County

A 61-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile accident in Langlade County Saturday morning.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident around 11:00 a.m. in the Township of Upham near Typner Lake Road.

A passerby at the scene came to the man's assistance, and tried to give lifesaving assistance, but the snowmobiler died at the scene.

Antigo Fire Department Paramedics, Elcho Fire Department and the Wisconsin DNR also responded.

The man was driving the snowmobile alone. No further details are being released at this time.

