Man killed in motorcycle crash

The Three Lakes Police Department reported a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night. It happened on highway x near the town of three lakes.

The police department, sheriff's office, fire department and an ambulance responded but the 51 year old motorist was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies says the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators think it happened when the operator failed to negotiate a curve.The man's name is being withheld while they notify the family.

