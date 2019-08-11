Man killed in UTV accident in Wood County

A 42-year-old man is dead and a 12-year-old boy injured after a UTV crash in Wood County Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:30, the Rome Police Department responded to the 100 of 14th Avenue for a utility terrain vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a male still seat belted into the overturned UTV.

The juvenile passenger told officers the driver had been incoherent before the crash, and had been closing his eyes and drifting off the road.

The UTV left the road, sturck a mailbox and then overturned, coming to a rest upside down.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.