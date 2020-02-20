Man killed in Prentice workplace accident identified

The 45-year-old Phillips man who died Tuesday as result of a workplace accident has been identified as Jason Craig.

A spokeswoman for RITALKA-SpecSys said Craig was killed when he was struck by snowplow vehicle operated by another employee at SpecSys.

According to a statement from the company, “ Immediate aid was provided by our internal emergency team. Some of the team members are active on the local township emergency, fire, and rescue squads. Within minutes an ambulance arrived to transport Mr. Craig to the Tomahawk WI hospital. An AED, heart machine, that we have on-sight, had been readied while waiting for the ambulance, but was never used, nor needed. We are told the medi-Vac helicopter was unable to be dispatched to Prentice due to low cloud cover of that morning.”

The release further states the sheriff was immediately involved to open an industrial accident investigation. OSHA was contacted by both the Sheriff and RITALKA mid-morning. RITALKA was told by the OSHA area assistant supervisor at that time that OSHA was taking over the investigation, as would be typical of any industrial accident.

The Prentice facility was closed for two days, and grief counseling was provided Thursday.

