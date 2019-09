The condition of a 27-year-old man is unknown after he was injured while operating an ATV in the Township of Seneca in Wood County Sunday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, Joshua Doherty was ejected from his ATV after crashing on Swiggum Lane just after 7:20 p.m.

First responders performed life-saving measures and Doherty was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.