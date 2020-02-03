Man in custody after stabbing incident in Wausau

One person is in custody and a man is hurt after a stabbing incident in Wausau Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Luis Lopes-Serrao with the Wausau Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of S. 9th Ave. at 4:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a 35-year-old man who had been stabbed. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Nearby, a 31-year-old man was arrested.

The incident is still under investigation, but Lt. Lopes Serrao said criminal charges are expected to be referred to the district attorney's office.

No other details about the incident have been released.