Man in Outagamie County sentenced for child pornography and assault

David Velasco-Campechano sentenced in child sexual assault and child pornography case.

Velasco-Campechano has been given 38 years of initial containment followed by another 30 years of extended supervision due to five accounts of possession of child pornography, thirteen accounts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, one account of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child, and one account of Child Sexual Exploitation.

Upon Velasco-Campechano’s arrest, investigators searched his cellphone where dozens of videos were found showing him repeatedly sexually assaulting three young children between the ages of 7 and 14-years-old. Two of the children appeared to be sleeping during the assaults.

Investigators also found over 500 images and videos of child pornography, of which several of them contained children as young as toddlers being sexually assaulted by adults.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was originally given a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that Velasco-Campechano had uploaded child pornography photos and videos to his Dropbox account.