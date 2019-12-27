Man in Custody After High Speed Chase

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high speed chase that occurred on Friday, (12/27) at on U.S. Highway 10.

The chase was initiated from a disabled vehicle. After some investigation it was learned that the driver, a 56 year old man from Lombard, IL, had a medical condition. The driver fled from the stop and was traveling in excess of 100 mph. He was also driving into oncoming traffic.

Spike strips were deployed prior to the suspect entering the City of Neillsville. After running over the spike strips, the suspect still continued through the City of Neillsville at a high rate of speed. Eventually the suspect pulled over after his tires were deflated.

After 10 minutes of verbal commands and no response, the suspect attempted to drive away again. A PIT technique was used successfully and the driver was taken into custody without incident. The driver was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. At this time the driver’s name in not being released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation into the chase.