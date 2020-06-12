Man hit by vehicle at Green Bay Packaging mill site dies

A 52-year-old man died in what police describe as an "industrial accident" in Green Bay.

At 8:58 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Quincy St. It happened at the Green Bay Packaging mill construction site.

Police say a 52-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the worksite. He was dead when police arrived at the scene.

Police and OSHA are investigating.

Green Bay Packaging released this statement:

“A short time ago, we learned of a serious incident involving the employee of a subcontractor working on the mill construction site in Green Bay. We are deeply saddened by the situation and express our profound sympathies to the families of the individuals involved and to all who have been impacted. We do not have further details to share at this time. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, and we are working closely with both the construction general contractor and appropriate authorities. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees and team members onsite.”

No other information was released.