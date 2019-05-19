Man grabs woman's buttocks, group batters her companion

A man was arrested for sexual assault and battery near downtown Madison late Saturday night.

A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were walking out of Wando's at 602 University Ave. when a 27-year-old man grabbed the woman's buttocks at 10:28 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

When the the companion of the woman told the suspect to apologize, the suspect, along with additional unknown men, battered the male victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail on charges of fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and battery. Police are still investigating.